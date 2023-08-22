Windows 11 version 21H2 non-security preview build 22000.2360 (KB5029332) released

Microsoft has released the non-security release preview version of Windows 11 version 21H2. The build number is 22000.2360 (KB5029332). It contains a couple of minor new features along with a list of bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights New! This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information.

This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information. This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel. Improvements This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB: This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.

This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, see D3D12 Independent Devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.

This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.

This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain policy.”

This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS "BackupDirectory" policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”

The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22000.2355 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

There are no known issues with this build release. You can check out the full support page for this update here.