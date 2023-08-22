Windows 10 KB5029331 fixes major bugs: Group policy, high CPU, BitLocker, virtual print

Microsoft has released today its non-security update or C release for Windows 10. The update under KB5029331 fixes multiple major bugs including ones related to Group Policy, high CPU usage, BitLocker, virtual print queues, and more. It also adds new features like Microsoft Account (MSA) notification badging, among others.

You can check the release notes below:

Highlights New! This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information.

New! This update expands the roll out of notification badging for Microsoft accounts on the Start menu. A Microsoft account is what connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature gives you quick access to important account-related notifications.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the display of the search box.

This update addresses an issue that affects settings. They do not sync even if you turn on the toggle on the Windows backup page in the Settings app. Improvements This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB: This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.

This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, see D3D12 Independent Devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.

This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.

This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain policy.”

This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS "BackupDirectory" policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”

The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d.

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's official website.