Windows 11's Settings app to start displaying warnings when you run out of OneDrive storage

The latest Windows 11 update in the Release Preview Channel continues making the Windows Insider program even more confusing. Besides having a higher build number than Beta, it introduces capabilities unavailable in less stable channels. Those testing Windows 11 updates in the Release Preview Channel (which is supposed to get new features downstream from Dev and Beta and work as the final testing ring before new stuff goes to the general public) can check out new alerts in the Settings app.

Microsoft says Windows 11 build 22621.898 (KB5010044) has brought new storage alerts for OneDrive subscribers. The Settings app will start displaying banners on the System page once you get closer to the limit of your OneDrive storage. Those banners conveniently have links that let you buy more space in Microsoft's cloud.

Here is how Microsoft describes the latest additions to the Settings app:

! We gave Microsoft OneDrive subscribers storage alerts on the Systems page in the Settings app. The alerts appear when you are close to your storage limit. You can also manage your storage and purchase additional storage, if needed. New! We provided the full amount of storage capacity from all your OneDrive subscriptions. It also displays the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app.

Besides adding storage alerts, Windows 11 build 22621.898 has introduced the Windows Spotlight theme and a large list of various fixes and minor improvements. You can check out what is new in Windows 11 build 22261.898 in our dedicated article.

This is not the first time Microsoft is adding OneDrive-related notifications to Windows 11. The company recently introduced Start menu badges that can push OneDrive "ads" and other notifications.