Adobe Illustrator is now available natively on Windows on ARM

There is not that much use for a powerful Windows computer with an ARM processor if there are no ARM-native applications for it. They can technically run unoptimized apps through the emulation layer (which, to say, got much better with the Copilot+ PCs launch), but the performance is never on the native level. Fortunately, developers are quite willing to join the Copilot+ PCs initiative. Adobe Illustrator is now the latest app to support Windows on ARM devices.

Creative Cloud users with Copilot+ PCs, such as the Surface Pro 11 or Laptop 7, can now download a native version of Adobe Illustrator for their devices. Just keep in mind that it is currently in beta, so a few rough surfaces are something to be expected. For those unfamiliar with Adobe Illustrator, it is an image editor for scalable vector graphics which is used in many creative industries.

Adobe Illustrator is the third native Windows on ARM app from the Creative Cloud suite. Photoshop and Lightroom are already ARM-native, so the only major piece remaining is Premiere Pro, Adobe's video-editing software. However, it should be right around the corner, as Adobe earlier promised to release Premier Pro for Windows on ARM somewhere in July (via XDA).

If you have a Copilot+ PC and you desperately need a native video editor, check out Davinci Resolve 19, which recently received Windows on ARM support in beta.

Although all eyes are currently on the latest Snapdragon X Elite and Plus-powered Windows Computers, owners of older Windows on ARM devices, such as the Surface Pro 9 5G, will also enjoy improved performance and efficiency in the latest Adobe Illustrator Beta.

If you just purchased a Windows on ARM PC and you do not know how to check whether a specific app runs natively or emulated, launch Task Manager, go to the Details tab, and check the Architecture column.