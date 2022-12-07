"Wordle" was the most searched term on Google in 2022

As we close towards the end of the year, many tech firms have published their roundups for 2022 to show annual trends. Of course, YouTube and Spotify had their personalized recaps for users while Google revealed the top videos on its YouTube service throughout 2022. Today, the tech giant has given us some insights into the top queries on Google Search.

The latest Year in Search has the popular game "Wordle" as its most searched term in 2022 globally, along with other Cricket-related terms such as "India vs England" and "Ind vs SA". The News category was dominated by the war in Ukraine, the death of of Queen Elizabeth, and election results. Meanwhile, the People category had all the personalities that made headlines this year including Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Will Smith, Chris Rock, and Vladimir Putin.

There are lots of other categories to sift through too, along with the option to view more regional trends rather than global. There is also a U.S.-specific local hub that enables users to enter a zip code or a U.S. city to view more localized trends and interests.

If you're interested in these types of insights and trend analysis, you can head over to the Year in Search 2022 webpage here to view global or country-level results. However, note that some countries do not have trends unavailable while others have fewer categories being displayed. And if you'd like to explore U.S.-specific trends, visit the dedicated local hub here.