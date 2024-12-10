These are the top trending Google searches of 2024

Google has published the top trending searches of 2024 across Google Search and other products. What makes it something worth checking out is that Google's search engine still accounts for almost 90% of the market share in 2024.

Data from Google Trends shows the topics and people searched the most this year. For instance, "Copa América," "UEFA European Championship," and "ICC Men's T20 World Cup" top the list of the most trending topics in 2024 globally.

Various athletic events boosted search trends across other categories, such as Usher, who became the top trending musician in the US after his halftime show. Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen loved "Olympics chocolate muffins," making it the top trending food and drink recipe globally.

Donald Trump, Catherine, Princess of Whales, and Kamala Harris found themselves among the top-searched people globally. But the world lost some popular personalities, including the English singer and songwriter Liam Payne and the country music singer Toby Keith.

In the news section, "U.S. Election," "Excessive Heat," and "Olympics" remained the top three most trending topics. Google notes that about half of the world's population went to the polls this year, and global interest in elections surged. Speaking of popular movies and TV shows, Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Baby Reindeer, and Fallout managed to score the top spots.

The search giant has also published data from Google Maps to highlight the places people wanted to explore this year. Italy's Arena di Verona, Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and England's Wembley reached the top three most searched stadium complexes on Google Maps.

Museum buffs were most interested in exploring London's British Museum, Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, and Chicago's Science and Industry Museum. Meanwhile, New York's Central remained the leader among top park searches.

You can check out all the lists on the Google Trends website to find the top trending searches in various categories. Google has also released 2024 annual recaps for YouTube Music and Google Photos.