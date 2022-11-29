YouTube releasing Spotify-like Music Recap for 2022 today

To celebrate the end of 2022, YouTube is now rolling out a Recap on YouTube Music to users. The music recap resembles Spotify Recap and will provide users with highlights about the music they have streamed over the year.

YouTube began the YouTube Music Recap in 2021, where it collected hits of the year in highlights. YouTube also provided a personalized playlist with all the music users had played during the year. This year, YouTube is expanding on the Recap experience by adding more stats and making it more accessible.

Unlike last year, the YouTube Music Recap will be available on the main YouTube application to let users share their personalized playlists, stories, and other stats. YouTube has also added more statistics like Hard-to-Find content, Top Trends, and Identity. The Hard-to-find statistic includes a remix of “unique-to-YouTube content” that the individuals played on both the YouTube and YouTube Music apps, while Top Trends displays unique artists the individual came across before other users on the platform. The “Identity” statistic assigns the user a music personality based on their music preferences and listening habits.

Here is a description from YouTube:

Top Trends: On the YouTube Music app Recap page, you’ll see what artist you discovered before most other users.

On the YouTube Music app Recap page, you’ll see what artist you discovered before most other users. Identity: Also on the YouTube Music app Recap page, you’ll receive a personalized “music personality” that captures your music vibe, based on your listening habits.

Also on the YouTube Music app Recap page, you’ll receive a personalized “music personality” that captures your music vibe, based on your listening habits. Hard-to-Find Content: YouTube is home to a catalog of music content that you can’t find anywhere else. To celebrate that we’re sharing the unique-to-YouTube content (remixes and live performances) that you loved the most this year, available on both the YouTube and YouTube Music app.

Lastly, YouTube Music Recap 2022 lets users share their statistics on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. They can also personalize their shareable cards with yearly highlights by combining their images on Google Photos with the music to create a nostalgic montage. Users can access their YouTube Music Recap 2022 on Android and iOS YouTube app by searching "2022 Recap."

YouTube says Recap 2022 is starting to roll out today but we didn't find it either on the YouTube app or on YouTube Music app. So it might be a while before you get it.