Video announcing Technoblade's death tops YouTube's 2022 trending videos

After its YouTube Music Recap for 2022, YouTube has shared a list of the top trending content on the platform. The list includes breakout creators, music videos, YouTube videos, and channels.

YouTube stated that this year’s top content came from creators like MrBeast and Dream, and memorable internet moments from celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown and Will Smith. According to the company, the top trending videos on the platform broke last year’s record for viewership, as these 10 videos were played more than 650 million times for more than 55 million hours.

The top 10 videos are:

The company blog post also shared a list of the top 10 shorts on YouTube categorized as feel-good content. A popular genre among YouTube Shorts was sketch comedy or visually satisfying tricks. As for the top creators on the platform, the first position, for the third time in a row, was bagged by MrBeast who is famous for his large-scale challenges and giveaways. There were many newcomers like Isaiah Photo as well as returning faces on the list.

YouTube also shared the top 10 breakout creators, especially on YouTube Shorts, for 2022 producing content, such as Minecraft videos, which remained a popular video topic this year. Lastly, the most played song on the platform was “We don’t talk about Bruno” from the movie Encanto. Other top songs were from artists like Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, and Bad Bunny.

Here are the other lists from YouTube:

Top Shorts:

Top Creators:

Breakout Creators:

Top Songs:

While the lists mentioned are for the U.S., you can look for the trending content in your area here.