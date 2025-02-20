World War Z: Aftermath and Garden Story are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is back with another giveaway for PC gamers, and this time it's two games. Last week's F1 Manager 2024 offer is now replaced with World War Z: Aftermath and Garden Story. As always, you have seven days to add the latest games permanently to your library.

From the duo, World War Z: Aftermath comes in as a four-player cooperative shooter that pits teams against massive hordes of zombies while they complete objectives. Built on top of the original World War Z experience, this Aftermath upgrade comes with additional campaigns that take players to Vatican City and Russia, an expanded class system, a first-person mode, melee combat overhaul, and even larger swarms of undead.

Here's how the developer describes the new missions:

Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula in all-new story missions. Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team.

Next, Garden Story is an indie title that combines exploration, combat, and community management aspects. Playing as Concord, you're tasked with protecting the village of The Grove against an incoming threat, while also taking care of the inhabitants by repairing buildings and tending to their other needs.

The developer describes the setting like this:

Unify a broken community as the newly-appointed Guardian of The Grove. Traverse a vibrant island to combat invasive Rot, inspire its inhabitants, and rebuild your home. You won't have to do this alone: fruity friends await, ready to lend a hand!

World War Z: Aftermath (usually costing $39.99) and Garden Story (usually $16.99) are now free to claim on the Epic Games Store. The double giveaway will come to an end on Thursday, February 27 at 8 am PT, making way for the next freebie.