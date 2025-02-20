When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft releases new firmware for several Surface devices to address security issues

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Surface family with all the latest devices

Microsoft has released new firmware updates for three Surface devices: the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Go 3, and the Surface Book 3. The February 2025 firmware update delivers important security fixes to address various vulnerabilities.

The fifth-generation Surface Laptop has a rather obscure changelog, which only says the update "addresses device security vulnerabilities against potential threats." The list of updated drivers includes Surface UEFI and ME and Intel MEI and iCLS Client.

The Surface Go 3, a small entry-level Surface tablet, has the same changelog plus a dedicated patch for CVE-2024-44074. The latter is a high-severity code execution vulnerability that allows attackers to get local privilege escalation by replacing a component of the DolbyAPO SWC driver to run malicious code. More information about that patch is available here (PDF).

Finally, we have the Surface Book 3. Its changelog is not very rich, with only patches to "secure devices from potential threats." This likely indicates vulnerabilities in Intel's wireless network drivers since the list of new drivers only includes Intel Wi-Fi and Intel Bluetooth drivers.

Here is more information about the updates:

Surface Laptop 5 Surface Go 3 Surface Book 3
Supported Windows versions Windows 10 version 22H2
Windows 11 version 22H2+
Update Size 598MB 706MB 1.6GB
Known issues No known issues in this update
Additional steps The update does not require extra steps
Device supported until October 25, 2028 October 5, 2027 April 1, 2025

You can download Surface firmware updates from Windows Update in the Settings app. Alternatively, Microsoft lets you get the latest release in a manual install package. You can find one for the Surface Laptop 5 here, for the Surface Go 3 here, and for the Surface Book 3 here.

Report a problem with article
The Safari logo
Next Article

Apple says remedies proposed by UK watchdog curb innovations in the browser market

World War Z Aftermath screenshot
Previous Article

World War Z: Aftermath and Garden Story are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment