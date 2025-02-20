Microsoft releases new firmware for several Surface devices to address security issues

Microsoft has released new firmware updates for three Surface devices: the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Go 3, and the Surface Book 3. The February 2025 firmware update delivers important security fixes to address various vulnerabilities.

The fifth-generation Surface Laptop has a rather obscure changelog, which only says the update "addresses device security vulnerabilities against potential threats." The list of updated drivers includes Surface UEFI and ME and Intel MEI and iCLS Client.

The Surface Go 3, a small entry-level Surface tablet, has the same changelog plus a dedicated patch for CVE-2024-44074. The latter is a high-severity code execution vulnerability that allows attackers to get local privilege escalation by replacing a component of the DolbyAPO SWC driver to run malicious code. More information about that patch is available here (PDF).

Finally, we have the Surface Book 3. Its changelog is not very rich, with only patches to "secure devices from potential threats." This likely indicates vulnerabilities in Intel's wireless network drivers since the list of new drivers only includes Intel Wi-Fi and Intel Bluetooth drivers.

Here is more information about the updates:

Surface Laptop 5 Surface Go 3 Surface Book 3 Supported Windows versions Windows 10 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 22H2+ Update Size 598MB 706MB 1.6GB Known issues No known issues in this update Additional steps The update does not require extra steps Device supported until October 25, 2028 October 5, 2027 April 1, 2025

You can download Surface firmware updates from Windows Update in the Settings app. Alternatively, Microsoft lets you get the latest release in a manual install package. You can find one for the Surface Laptop 5 here, for the Surface Go 3 here, and for the Surface Book 3 here.