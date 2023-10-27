X launches two new subscription plans, including one, Premium+, for $16 a month

X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, is launching two new subscription tiers today for web users. They will join the previously launched Premium tier, which costs $8 a month.

The new Basic tier will cost $3 a month or $32 for a year. In an X post, it states that the new subscription plan will offer "access to the most essential Premium features." That means subscribers will be able to edit and undo posts and write longer posts, but they won't get the blue "verified" checkmark.

we’re also launching a new Basic tier for $3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium features — Premium (@premium) October 27, 2023

The $8 a month ($84 for a year) Premium tier (formerly known as Twitter Blue) is not going away, so people who sign up for that plan will still get features like the blue verified account checkmark, 50 percent reduced ads in For You and Following timelines and more.

The new Premium+ subscription tier costs $16 a month or $168 a year. This plan will completely get rid of ads for both the For You and Following timelines, and will also provide the biggest boosts for subscribers' replies. The new tier will also come with full access to X's creator tools. More info on these new tiers can be found on this X support page.

These new tiers come about a year after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of the social networking company. He has since made a ton of changes to the service, including a name change that many people are still not happy about.

X recently started testing a new $1 a year subscription service in two countries that offers access to its most basic features. At the time, the company said it was trying to decrease spam on the service by bots. There's no word when or if this annual plan will roll out to other parts of the world.