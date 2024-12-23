X massively increases its Premium+ subscription prices globally

X has announced that it will increase the Premium+ subscription prices globally, with the new pricing structure taking effect on December 21, 2024. New subscribers will have to pay the revised rates immediately. However, if you are an existing X Premium+ subscriber and your next billing cycle starts before January 20, 2025, your prices will remain the same, and the new prices will be applicable on your next billing cycle.

Reportedly, the new X Premium+ pricing structure has come into effect after significant changes introduced by the platform for the Premium+ tier. Premium+ subscribers enjoy a completely ad-free experience, ensuring uninterrupted browsing. Additionally, on top of being ad-free, the Premium+ subscribers will also get access to some exclusive features such as "Radar," which will enjoy high-priority support from @Premium and access to advanced Grok AI capabilities.

Here's why X has hiked the Premium+ subscription prices:

Why the change? Ads-free : X Premium+ is now completely ads-free, providing an uninterrupted browsing experience. This significant enhancement is reflected in the new pricing.

: X Premium+ is now completely ads-free, providing an uninterrupted browsing experience. This significant enhancement is reflected in the new pricing. More features : As this update goes into effect today, Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher priority support from @Premium, access to new features such as Radar, and higher limits on our most cutting-edge Grok AI models, ensuring you're always ahead of the curve. Increased pricing allows us to invest more into making Premium+ better and better over time.

: As this update goes into effect today, Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher priority support from @Premium, access to new features such as Radar, and higher limits on our most cutting-edge Grok AI models, ensuring you're always ahead of the curve. Increased pricing allows us to invest more into making Premium+ better and better over time. Supporting creators: Your subscription now more directly fuels our evolving creator program. We’ve shifted our revenue share model to reward content quality and engagement rather than ad views alone. Your Premium+ subscription fee contributes to this new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads.

With the new prices coming into effect, a Premium+ subscription in the US, which earlier cost $16/month, will now cost $22 a month (37.5% change). Also, the annual subscription cost has been hiked from $168 to $229. However, X hasn't tweaked the pricing structure of the basic subscription and it starts at $3. As noted by Tech Crunch, in some countries the price hike is pronounced. For instance, the Premium+ subscription in Nigeria has jumped from ₦7,300 to ₦34,000/month (365.75% change). Similarly, users in Turkey will have to pay ₺770/month for a Premium+ subscription up from ₺300/month (156.67% change).

For detailed pricing details, you can head over to the official X website.