Microsoft releases Office 365 apps like Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel deactivation fix

A few days ago, Microsoft fixed a Microsoft Account (MSA)-related bug wherein users with legitimate Office 2024 licenses would apparently be unable to install the software. You can find the details about the issue in this article here.

Besides that, the company also said that it was investigating another Microsoft 365-related bug wherein Office apps like Word, among others, would show a deactivation message that said: "Your Microsoft 365 license will be deactivated soon.... most features of Word will be disabled. Ask your Admin to reactivate your license".

At the time, Microsoft had provided a workaround and urged affected users to help them. It looks like the investigation has paid off as the tech giant has now closed the issue and as such the bug has been labelled as fixed. A patch that is supposed to fix the deactivation problem has been deployed on the server side.

However, it still encourages affected users to get in touch with the engineering team that is working on such bugs. It writes:

STATUS: FIXED The engineering team has deployed a patch on the service side to resolve unexpected product deactivations. For those that have support cases open, please collect the Office Logs and the file information below and share them with your support engineer. Collect Office license diagnostic. For more information, go to Download Office Licensing Diagnostic Tool from Official Microsoft Download Center. Close all Office apps and then zip up the logs in this directory and add to your support case:

Logs: %temp%/diagnostics.

You can find the updated status report of the bug in this article here on Microsoft's website.