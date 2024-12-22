Lexar 4TB SL500 portable SSD is now available at its lowest price

Lexar has discounted its LS500 portable SSD to a new all-time low price. The 4TB configuration is now available on Amazon with a 24% discount. You can get this large-capacity SSD with fast operating speeds at just $262.98. If that is too much or too expensive, the 2TB configuration is currently at a great price as well.

The LX500 Portable SSD is a compact solid-state drive that measures 3.3 x 2.1 x 0.3 inches. It has a USB-C port for connectivity, which ensures universal compatibility with various devices, such as Windows PCs, Macs, modern iPhones, Android smartphones and tablets, gaming consoles, and more.

Speeds-wise, Lexar promises up to 2,000 MB/s read and 1,800 MB/s write (sequential), which is a great performance for a USB-based external SSD. Just keep in mind that your mileage might vary depending on your device's capabilities and USB ports.

The Lexar LS500 Portable SSD comes with a limited five-year warranty, 256-bit AES encryption, and a special thermal control design to keep the drive cool under heavy load without thermal throttling and performance dips.

