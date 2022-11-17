Xbox announces Unwrap Thrills sales for Black Friday

Xbox has announced its Unwrap Thrills event to celebrate Black Friday. There are lots of deals on offer, ranging from $50 off the Xbox Series S to as much as 70% off PC digital games. Microsoft said that the discounts will start from today, so be sure to be on the lookout for discounts on items you’ve been thinking about picking up lately.

As an overview of the discounts available, you can get $50 off the Xbox Series S from the Microsoft Store and select retailers, there are discounts of up to 30% on gaming accessories, Xbox games have got discounts of up to 67%, games from Xbox Game Studios are up to 50% off, and digital PC games have discounts of up to 70%.

Aside from the aforementioned discounts, you can get 40% off select SteelSeries accessories for Xbox and PC and you can get 60% off select PowerA mobile accessories. Other offers include $200 off the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal for Xbox, $60 off select Thrustmaster accessories for Xbox and PC, and $80 off select Razer accessories for Xbox and PC.

If you’re more interested in finding which games are on discount, check out Microsoft’s blog post, as it contains a mega 18-page table with all the games that are discounted.