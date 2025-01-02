Director says Black Myth: Wukong delayed due to memory limitations on Xbox Series S

The director of the action-adventure game Black Myth: Wukong has finally revealed the real reason for the indefinite delay of his Xbox Series S version. Feng Ji, also known as Yocar, has blamed Microsoft's less powerful console's limited storage capabilities as the reason for the delayed launch.

This is a big blow for Xbox gamers who were expecting the release of the game, which has already found great success on PlayStation and PC platforms. The saddest part, says Yocar, is this version could not be in time to complete what has otherwise been a stellar 2024 for the game.

According to the post by Yocar on Chinese social media site Weibo, that "10GB shared memory" used by the Xbox Series S was a bridge too far for Game Science's developers. Without "a few years of optimization experience," Yocar said, it simply wasn't possible to release the game on Microsoft's lower-spec console.

The director's statement puts an end to speculation that Black Myth: Wukong had secured an exclusivity deal with PlayStation. Many users had assumed that the lack of an Xbox release was the result of a behind-the-scenes deal, but Yocar's comments make it clear that technical limitations were the reason.

This is not the first time Xbox Series S causes headaches to game developers. Studios like Funcom and Larian previously have made public their challenge in optimizing their titles for less powerful console.

But while that's a disappointment for Xbox Series S owners, Yocar's message ended on a high note. He became emotional when talking about the game's reception, pointing out that it swept this year's Steam Awards - three awards, including the big one for Game of the Year. According to the director, this is all the more reason why he's determined to make sure that Black Myth: Wukong makes it to Xbox one day.