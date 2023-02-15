Xbox February 2023 update rolls out with energy saving options and more

Microsoft is rolling out its latest major feature update to its Xbox consoles. In a blog post, the company revealed the biggest new additions for this update, which include some new energy saving options.

If regional carbon intensity data is available for your neck of the woods, this update will now let your Xbox console schedule its game, app, and OS updates during nighttime periods when connected to the internet. Xbox owners can make changes to these energy saving features, including choosing to shut down the console entirely when not in use as opposed to using the Sleep setting.

Another new feature is for folks who use the Google Home app on their smartphone. The Xbox February 2023 update lets you add the console to the Google Home app, and you can use that app to do things like turn it on or off, navigate the console's menus, use media controls and more.

Speaking of the Xbox menu, the update now allows Xbox owners to hide game art on the Home screen, which apparently is a distraction for many gamers. When the update is installed, go to Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Solid color and game art. Then you can toggle the game art on or off, and also select which solid color you will want on your Home menu background.

Finally, some Xbox update users will be able to test out a new way to go back to one of your former game parties. Those users will be able to go to the “Parties & Chats” tab, and then click on the “Party” or “Party History” button to try it out.