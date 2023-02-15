Google Fiber launches 5 Gig speeds in several cities, and 8 Gig support is coming later

While Google Fiber has ended its TV operations, its fast fiber-based broadband internet service started expanding its reach in the US once again in 2022, with plans to add several states to the service. This week, Google Fiber announced another type of expansion, as it officially launched its 5 Gig (Gbps) internet plans in several of its cities.

Previously, the service topped out at 2 Gig speeds for both downloads and uploads. Now, subscribers in Kansas City, West Des Moines, and the Salt Lake Valley cities can get the faster 5 Gig symmetrical speeds. More cities under Google Fiber will be able to access those speeds in the months ahead.

Google Fiber will let customers use their own Wi-Fi 6 router or the service will provide one for those users, along with up to two Wi-Fi mesh extenders. The cost of the service, as you might expect, is on the high side at $125 a month.

Installation will also come with a 10 Gig fiber jack that will support even faster internet speeds in the future. Indeed, Google Fiber has already announced plans to introduce 8 Gig speeds sometime later in 2023 for the price of $150 a month. Google Fiber is even testing speeds of over 20 Gigs in some of its cities.