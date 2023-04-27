Xbox Free Play Days offer Crusader Kings III, Hell Let Loose, and more this weekend

Xbox console owners with Xbox Live Gold on their accounts are gaining access to a packed weekend. The latest Free Play Days offer brings four games to try out: Crusader Kings III, Hell Let Loose, Don’t Starve Together, and Leap.

Diving into all the free weekends available, Crusader Kings III is from Paradox Interactive's grand strategy camp, letting you be a medieval ruler with an uncountable number of role-playing options. Next up are Hell Let Loose and Leap. While both are FPS titles, the former is a large-scale WWII-set entry touting tactical battles, while the latter takes you to the future for large-scale sci-fi action. Lastly, we have Don't Starve Together, a unique top-down cooperative survival experience set in a supernatural world.

Most of the games in this Free Play Days session are currently discounted too, letting fans continue with their adventures after the free session for cheaper:

The four games' Free Play Day promotions are now live, and will remain available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users until Sunday, April 30 at 11:59pm PT. Gold members should also check out the latest Games with Gold titles that were announced earlier today too.

