AMD releases critical AGESA firmware update as fix for burning Ryzen 7000 processors

AMD has issued a new statement regarding the burning Ryzen 7000 processors. The company has stated that it has identified the root cause of the issue and has released new AMD Generic Encapsulated Software Architecture (AGESA) firmware update to fix the problem.

AMD says that it has put appropriate caps on certain CPU rails such that the specification limit is not exceeded. For example, the SOC (System on a chip) voltage has been capped at 1.3V. The good thing is that the new AGESA update will not affect memory overclocking like when doing so via EXPO.

An AMD spokesperson issued the following statement to AnandTech:

We have root caused the issue and have already distributed a new AGESA that puts measures in place on certain power rails on AM5 motherboards to prevent the CPU from operating beyond its specification limits, including a cap on SOC voltage at 1.3V. None of these changes affect the ability of our Ryzen 7000 Series processors to overclock memory using EXPO or XMP kits or boost performance using PBO technology. We expect all of our ODM partners to release new BIOS for their AM5 boards over the next few days. We recommend all users to check their motherboard manufacturers website and update their BIOS to ensure their system has the most up to date software for their processor. Anyone whose CPU may have been impacted by this issue should contact AMD customer support. Our customer service team is aware of the situation and prioritizing these cases.

In case you haven't been following the saga, you can read about it in more detail here.