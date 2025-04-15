Xbox Game Pass gains Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Modern Warfare 2, GTA V, and much more

April is shaping up to be a massive month for Xbox Game Pass membership holders. Microsoft just announced 12 games that are hitting its game subscription services across consoles, PC, and cloud, and there are some massive releases here.

Rockstar's GTA V is available on Game Pass again, and for the first time, even PC Game Pass subscribers have access. The massively anticipated turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also a part of the drops this month. Another Call of Duty game is coming to the party as well, with it being Modern Warfare II this time.

Meanwhile, from Ubisoft's camp, Far Cry 4 and Anno 1800 are landing in a couple of weeks for all subscribers. Here's the full list of games announced for Game Pass today:

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now EA Sports NHL 25 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

(Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now Neon White (Console) – April 16

(Console) – April 16 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 16 Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 17

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 17 Tempopo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 24

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 24 Towerborne (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 29

(Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 29 Far Cry 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30 Anno 1800 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 1

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 1 Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 6

From the bunch, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Tempopo are day-one additions to the service, meaning they arrive to subscribers just as those who purchased the games get access.

The Game Pass library is losing these games on April 30:

Have a Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kona II Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Rewinder (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With April out of the way, expect the next Game Pass announcement to arrive in early May, revealing what's coming in the first half of the new month.