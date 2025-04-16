Xbox mobile app being upgraded to let you buy games, subscribe to Game Pass, and more

Microsoft has detailed what updates it has delivered to Xbox platforms in April, and among them are Xbox mobile app upgrades, the Stream Your Own Game facility for consoles, Remote Play on more devices, and more.

Starting off, the upgrade to the Xbox app on mobile is a rather big one. Cited as one of the most requested features by the community, Microsoft has added the ability to "buy games and add-on content, join Game Pass, and redeem Perks" all from within the Android and iOS application.

"If players already have a saved form of payment, the Xbox app will display a Buy button on game detail pages, allowing them to purchase games and add-on content with just two clicks," says the company.

Beta users of the apps now have access to these elements, with them coming to all users soon.

Next, Microsoft's recent Stream Your Own Game functionality has been officially extended to Xbox consoles too. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can head to 'My games & apps > Full library > Owned Games' and stream supported games that they own straight from Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Speaking of Stream Your Own Game, the supported collection has been expanded with these titles:

Recently added: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Kill It With Fire LEGO Marvel Superheroes Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 Monster Jam Showdown Squirrel with a Gun Subnautica 2 Wanderstop

Coming soon: Agatha Christie Murder on the Orient Express Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy Barton Lynch Pro Surfing Bratz Flaunt your fashion Construction Simulator Empire of the Ants Mandragora PAW Patrol Grand Prix Paw Patrol World Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate Predator: Hunting Grounds SpiderHeck Starship Troopers: Extermination Steep Teardown The Game of Life 2 Undisputed Way of the Hunter Wizard of Legend II



Another update to Xbox services in April is the expansion of Remote Play to the xbox.com/remoteplay website, ditching the Xbox app on mobile. Remote Play is also coming to supported Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets soon. Moreover, backward-compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games are joining the remote play-supported titles list later this month.

"By unifying Xbox remote play and Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox.com, we’re able to support more devices, open access to the store on the Xbox app on mobile, and make it easier for our teams to optimize the streaming experience and build new features going forward," adds the company.

Other changes Microsoft announced today include a new Free Up Space functionality that informs gamers of duplicate copies or titles they don't have access to, as well as the rollout of the game hubs on Xbox consoles. With the feature, when a player selects a game, the system will pull up a dashboard full of data like achievements, friends currently playing the game, recent captures, available DLC, upcoming events, and more. An option to skip hubs and directly launch games has been added to the settings too.