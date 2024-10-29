Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro announced with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 20 color options

Xiaomi has officially launched its new flagship smartphone series, the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro. Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, positioning them in the higher-end of smartphones. The company unveiled a special edition of the smaller 15 with 20 color options to choose from.

The more powerful model is the Xiaomi 15 Pro, featuring a 6.73-inch 2K OLED curved display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen churns out a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Further, it has 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For intensive use, there is an advanced wing-shaped circular cooling system with a heat dissipation area of 4,053mm2. Xiaomi's HyperCore scheduler also claims to boost overall performance. On the rear, the triple-camera system in collaboration with Leica consists of a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor that allows 5x optical zooming. Other highlights of the 15 Pro include a large 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

For its design, the Xiaomi 15 assumes a smaller profile. It boasts a small 6.36-inch flat screen but packs the same 3,200 nit peak brightness. It also retains a triple camera configuration, coupled with a 50MP primary shooter. Other features include a 5,400mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, satellite communication, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The Xiaomi 15 comes with a glass back and is available in Lilac, Light Grass Green, Black and White color options. There's also a premium "Bright Silver", and "Diamond Edition" made of luxurious crocodile-grain leather with an actual 57-facet diamond embedded on the side. Lastly, the "Custom Edition", which is available through the 16GB/512GB version, offers 20 color choices for the back panel (you can check all colors in the image above).

It's worth noting that they run on newly announced Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0. The Xiaomi 15 Pro starts at 5,299 yuan (~$740), but the base model has a more reasonable price of 4,499 yuan (~$630). They'll hit shelves in China starting from 31 October.