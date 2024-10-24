Xiaomi confirms the launch date of its Snapdragon 8 Elite powered devices

Xiaomi has taken to Weibo today to confirm that its recently announced Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro phones will have a launch event in China on October 29th. These are the first devices that will launch with Snapdragon's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which was confirmed at the Snapdragon Summit this week.

The devices look to continue the Leica partnership that Xiaomi has enjoyed for the last few years, starting with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, with the camera setup rumoured to feature a 50MP primary Light Fusion 900 series camera, with f/1.4 aperture, as well as a 50MP ultrawide and 50MP Sony IMX858 5X telemacro camera. The devices are currently expected to boast up to 16GB of RAM, and storage options of up to 1TB.

We've also had some official renders of the upcoming devices shared, with the Xiaomi 15 confirmed to be coming with a 6.36 inch display, and the Xiaomi 15 Pro is going to have a quad-curved display covered with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2. Both devices will also include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display, and will be supported with up to five years of software updates, increasing from the four that it provides for the Xiaomi 14 series.

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15 Pro

The launch event for these devices will also include the announcement of its in-house developed operating system, HyperOS 2.0, as well as further showcases of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric hypercar which will also be powered by HyperOS and will further build upon the SU7, SU7 Pro and SU7 Max.

Even though the devices are expected to launch in China next week, there has not yet been a global release schedule planned for them but the current expectation is that both the Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Pro will be available in early 2025.

Source: Android Authority