WhatsApp spotted developing badge count feature for chat filters

WhatsApp is working on multiple new features for the platform, particularly for Android users. Recently, the messaging platform was spotted working on a reminder feature that will send notifications for missed as well as new status updates from their contacts.

Now, the Meta-owned messaging platform is introducing a new feature to the Beta version of the Android app that will show you the number of unread messages for chat filters. The new WhatsApp chat filter unread message count feature was spotted in the Android app v2.24.23.4 and is available to some beta testers who are enrolled in the Google Play Beta program for WhatsApp through the Play Store.

image via WABetaInfo

According to WABetaInfo, the upcoming badge count feature will show you how many unread messages you have for each custom or default chat filter. This allows users who have organized their WhatsApp by creating filters for specific purposes or groups to quickly view the number of unread messages in that specific filter, displayed at the top of the chat list.

It will help users prioritize chats in the app. So, if you have a chat filter for family or work, then you will know right away that something requires your attention in that filter based on the number of unread messages. Notably, the WhatsApp badge count feature is still currently under development and is expected to be a part of the future update.

However, this isn't the only feature WhatsApp has been spotted developing in the recent past. We reported that WhatsApp could soon add QR codes for channels, which will help users scan and get more information about them.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will enable users to create sticker packs and share them with others. This eliminates the need to download stickers one by one. Soon, you may also be able to save contacts exclusive to WhatsApp.