Opera browser on Android gets AI image recognition, QR code sharing and more

Opera has been a popular internet browser, which is also considered one of the oldest web browsers, even before Android OS existed. Now, even after the rise of Google Chrome, Opera has a firm place among its fans. And for those fans, Opera has announced a massive update for the Android app, that brings a lot of new features and improvements.

In the official blog, Opera announced that the Aria AI assistant in the browser is gaining image recognition capabilities. With this feature, Aria AI can provide more information about the image, which you can either upload or capture using your phone's camera. While most people would prefer Google Lens or even Gemini for this use case, the Opera Android browser now offers it as well.

You can simply capture a signboard or take an image of an unfamiliar flower and ask Opera's Aria AI to give you more information about it. Notably, you don't need to log in to use Aria making it ready to assist you right away.

Aria AI is also getting an image generation feature powered by Google’s Imagen 3 Fast model. This means that now you can enter a prompt or sketch within the Opera Android browser, and Aria AI will generate an image matching the text or sketch you provide. According to Opera, you can "create up to five images for free – no login required. And for those times when you need quick help with other tasks, Aria offers Voice Search, Web Page Summaries, and Ask Aria, where you can highlight text and let Aria explain it for you."

Additionally, the browser on Android is gaining a shareable QR code feature. With this feature, it will be easier for you to share content and web pages with others, negating the need to share the URL itself.

The company is also adding a quick and easy way to switch to Opera, by allowing you to import passwords from Chrome in addition to the bookmarks import feature. These features make it less tedious to switch between browsers.

Furthermore, Opera has added new themes inspired by Opera One, for those who love customization. As described in the blog, with "fresh wallpapers and color schemes, you can now personalize your mobile browser to match the sleek design of the Opera desktop experience." Grab the new update from the Google Play Store.