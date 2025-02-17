You can be an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6 by winning this charity auction

The Elder Scrolls fans may not know when the next installment is releasing, but they do have the opportunity to be a non-player character in the grand RPG that the Microsoft-owned studio is building. This latest surprise development comes in as part of a partnership between Bethesda and the Make-A-Wish charity foundation.

"We're offering one lucky winner the chance to create an NPC for The Elder Scrolls VI to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic," says Bethesda Game Studios in a social media post. "Winning bid will go directly to Make-A-Wish so they can keep granting wishes."

Those who are interested can head to the charity auction page here to make a silent bid. The bids are already rising fast, though, so don't expect to be an NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI for cheap.

"This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI," says the description of the auction page. "With this exclusive experience, you’ll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise."

Other than the promotional image seen above, which is simply a screenshot from the original announcement teaser video, no information about the game itself is given here.

Bethesda has barely mentioned The Elder Scrolls VI since its first announcement almost seven years ago. The studio had been quite busy finishing and shipping its latest RPG, Starfield, since then. Though that project is now a shipped product, most of the development team should be busy with the next fantasy RPG.

We know that the highly anticipated fantasy title entered the full production stage at Bethesda Game Studios by 2023, and there were no plans to release the RPG on PlayStation 5 at first. However, with Microsoft's recent plans to be a multi-platform publisher and drop console exclusivity, it's highly likely that the next Elder Scrolls will launch on Sony platforms. It may still be years away from launch, unfortunately.