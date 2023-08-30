Bethesda exec confirms Elder Scrolls VI in full development ahead of Starfield launch

In 2018, Bethesda gave us a glimpse of Elder Scrolls VI, and fans have eagerly awaited more information about the Skyrim sequel. After years of speculation and waiting, Bethesda has confirmed that its next flagship Elder Scrolls game is finally in "early development."

In an interview with Vandal, Bethesda senior vice president Pete Hines stated that The Elder Scrolls VI has now moved past the pre-production phase and into full development.

When asked if fans could expect more details after the launch of Starfield, another highly anticipated Bethesda title, Hines remarked that the studio's sole focus currently is "on perfecting Starfield." Furthermore, he did not provide any information about the pre-production phase of Elder Scrolls VI.

In a statement translated from Spanish, Pete Hines said;

We have put all of our studio's focus on making this game the best it can be. And yes, there are people working on The Elder Scrolls 6, but this is what the studio has focused on. So no, you are not going to hear soon about The Elder Scrolls 6. Starfield is our focus for now, and it's going to remain our priority for a while before we talk about anything else.

This will come as welcome news to fans eagerly awaiting the next entry in the beloved fantasy RPG franchise since Skyrim's release in 2011. A brief teaser trailer was shown at E3 2018, but little else has been revealed about the game in recent years.

During the recent Microsoft-FTC trial, Xbox head Phil Spencer hinted the game is still at least five years away. This aligns with Hine's comments that Starfield remains the current development priority.

While details are still scarce, the confirmation that Elder Scrolls VI has entered full development is a major milestone for the title. It signals that after years of waiting, fans may finally get closer to returning to Tamriel, even if that return is still several years off.

Source: Vandal via IGN