These leaked renders will pique your interest in the Apple iPhone 17 Air

A few days ago in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Apple CEO Tim Cook already announced that a "new member" of the Apple family is due to arrive on February 19. There is speculation that Apple could introduce its mid-range iPhone, the iPhone SE 4 in just a few hours at the event. While the iPhone SE 4 gets ready for its big unveil, a fresh leak gives us a look at the design of the iPhone 17 Air, the company's slimmest iPhone to date. Spoiler alert! It looks interesting.

The design renders are courtesy of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Jon Prosser, who runs this channel, shared a render of the iPhone 17 Air in a video uploaded today, based on multiple sources. Prosser stated that the renders likely depict the final design of the device.

The iPhone 17 Air render showcases a completely new horizontal camera module on the back of the device. FYI, a horizontal camera bar is also rumored to be introduced in iPhone 17 Pro models this year as well. Coming back to the iPhone 17 Air, the camera bar houses a single camera, rumored to be the iPhone 16 Pro's primary 48MP camera. It won't be getting an ultrawide or a zoom lens though, as suggested by rumors.

Take a look at the leaked renders by Front Page Tech:

Gallery: iPhone 17 Air Renders

The all-new camera bar on the iPhone 17 Air spreads across the entire back of the device and sits at the top. The camera lens is placed on the far left of the horizontal pill, while the microphone and LED flash are on the far right of the pill. Prosser mentioned that Apple is committed to this design. If that's the case, this year's iPhones could be quite interesting. Furthermore, he also said that the base iPhone 17 model will continue to resemble last year's iPhone 16.

Previous leaks have suggested that the iPhone 17 Air could measure 6.25mm—2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro (8.25mm). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to beat Apple in terms of slimness and be even thinner measuring just 5.84mm thin.