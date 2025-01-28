13-inch iPad Pro 2024 with M4 chip and 256GB storage is at its lowest price

Amazon is once again offering the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro 2024 at its lowest price. Powered by the M4 chip, the device includes a 9-core CPU with 3 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks, and a 16-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks.

It features an Ultra Retina XDR display with 2752x2064 pixel resolution at 264 ppi. The display supports ProMotion, P3 Wide Colour, and True Tone technologies, and has a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

Furthermore, the camera setup includes a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for video calls and a 12MP Wide rear camera with ProRes 4K video recording. It also has four microphones, four speakers, and a LiDAR Scanner for augmented reality.

The iPad Pro runs on iPadOS 18, which supports multitasking features with Stage Manager and Apple Pencil compatibility with Scribble. The tablet also supports Wi-Fi 6E and has a USB-C port with Thunderbolt/USB 4 for connecting to external devices. Additionally, it is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and the Magic Keyboard. Finally, Face ID provides secure access to the device, app sign-ins, and purchases.

13-inch Apple iPad Pro (M4, 8GB RAM, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E): $1,099 (Amazon US)

Two variants of Apple iPad Air 2024 are also selling at competitive rates, priced just $1 above their all-time lowest price. If you’re looking for an alternative to the iPad Pro that’s easier on your budget, these are worth considering:

