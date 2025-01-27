Save 37% on Dell G3223Q 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor

If you are in the market for a big gaming monitor with a high resolution and solid specs, check out the 31-inch Dell G3223Q. This 4K 144Hz display is currently available on Amazon with a big 37% discount, which brings its price all the way to the lowest one at only $439.99.

The G3223Q has a fast IPS panel (displays up to 1.07 billion colors) with a response time of only 1 ms (gray-to-gray). The refresh rate is at 144 Hz with VRR support (variable refresh rate), and the resolution is 3,840x2,160 pixels. In addition, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and it is G-SYNC compatible with Nvidia graphics cards.

The display has two HDMI 2.1 ports, thanks to which you can keep your PC and console connected to one monitor and operating at 4K 144Hz VRR for PC and 4K 120Hz VRR for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. In addition, you get one DisplayPort, two USB-A ports and a headphone jack.

Other features include VESA DisplayHDR 600 support and 95% DCI-P3 gamut, which makes this display good not only for gaming but also for professional and creative work. The built-in monitor stand allows adjusting the screen's height, swivel, and tilt. You can also detach the stand and mount the display onto any VESA 100-compatible arm.

It is also worth noting that Dell provides three years of warranty and advanced exchange services with the ability to get a new monitor if your warranty issue can't be resolved remotely.

32-inch Dell G3223Q 4K 144Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor - $439.99 | 37% off on Amazon US

