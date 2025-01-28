JBL Bar 9.1 truly wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar with subwoofer is back to lowest price

If you are looking for an AV receiver for your home audio setup, check out Onkyo's NR6100 which continues to sell at its lowest price of $400. Another option is Yamaha's RX-V6A which is still fairly cheap too.

However, not everyone may want a system with a separate receiver and for those who prefer a soundbar-like setup, LG with its S95TR 9.1.5 and Sonos with its Arc are excellent options. JBL has also entered the arena as the BAR 9.1 is now back to its lowest-ever price (purchase link under the specs list below).

What makes the JBL BAR 9.1 convenient is that it is completely wireless, and it has loads of audio throughput, 820 watts RMS in total, with the front soundbar delivering 400 watts, the surrounds delivering 120 watts (60 watts each) and the 10-inch subwoofer pumping out 300 watts.

The key technical specs of the JBL BAR 9.1 are given below:

Battery charge time: 3 hours

Total speaker power output (Max. @THD 1%): 820 W

Main Soundbar output power (Max. @THD 1%): 400W

Surround speakers output power (Max. @THD 1%): 2 x 60W

Subwoofer output power (Max. @THD 1%): 300W

Soundbar transducer: 4 × racetrack drivers + 2 × up-firing full-range drivers+ 3 × 0.75” (20mm) tweeter

Surround transducer (per piece) Up-firing full-range driver + 0.75” (20mm) tweeter Connectivity: HDMI In: 1

HDMI eARC: 1

HDMI HDCP version 2.3

Connections : 1 Optical, Bluetooth, Chromecast, AirPlay2, USB

: 1 Optical, Bluetooth, Chromecast, AirPlay2, USB Bluetooth version 4.2

Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)

Get the JBL BAR 9.1 at the link below:

JBL Bar 9.1 - Channel Soundbar System with Surround Speakers and Dolby Atmos, Black: $569.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.