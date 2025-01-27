Corsair MP600 PRO XT 8TB NVMe Gen4 SSD with heatsink just hit another low price milestone

Earlier today, we covered an external SSD deal from Crucial wherein the 4TB X10 Pro is available for just $240, which is the product's lowest price in over six months. If, however, you seek an internal option with an even higher capacity, then Corsair probably has the right thing for you. That is because the firm's XT 600 PRO model just hit its lowest-ever price (purchase link under the specs list below).

The Corsair MP600 PRO XT is a high-performance drive and promises speeds of over 7000 MB/s. The drive also comes with its own dedicated 2GB of DDR4 DRAM cache and thus does not need to rely on system RAM via HMB (host memory buffer). It is based on TLC NAND flash, and hence the rated endurance is fairly high too at 6000 TBW.

Also, since it's TLC, sustained performance should be excellent, so in case you are doing long sessions of say, copying large game files, the SSD won't get bogged down. The discounted drive packs a gorgeous aluminum heatsink too and thus there should be no worry of overheating.

The technical specifications of the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO XT are given below:

NAND Memory: 112-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia

112-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia Controller: Phison PS5018-E18

Phison PS5018-E18 DRAM Cache: DDR4, 2048 MB (2x 1024 MB)

DDR4, 2048 MB (2x 1024 MB) Sequential Read Speed: Up to 7100 MB/s

Up to 7100 MB/s Sequential Write Speed: Up to 6100 MB/s

Up to 6100 MB/s Random Read Speed: Up to 950,000 IOPS

Up to 950,000 IOPS Random Write Speed: Up to 1200,000 IOPS

Up to 1200,000 IOPS Endurance: Up to 6000 TBW (Tera Bytes Written)

Up to 6000 TBW (Tera Bytes Written) MTBF: 1.6 Million Hours

1.6 Million Hours Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Get the Corsair MP600 PRO XT with heatsink at the link below:

Corsair MP600 PRO XT 8TB Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD - Up to 7,000 MB/s Sequential Read and 6,100 MB/s Write Speeds, High-Density TLC NAND, Aluminum Heatspreader, M.2 2280 Form-Factor - Black: $682.49 (Amazon US)

