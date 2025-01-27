Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC is now available for just $799

Acer is currently offering its Swift 14 Copilot+ PC with a big discount on Amazon. Usually priced at $1,049.99, this ARM-powered laptop is now available with a 24% discount, allowing you to get a well-made, modern, and powerful Windows PC for just $799.

The Acer Swift 14 has a fast, high-resolution 2.5K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The computer is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 10-core processor with a Neural Processing Unit, which enables a suite of AI-powered Windows experiences. Those include features such as Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, Paint Cocreator, Recall (currently in preview), Click to Do (also in preview), and more.

Besides having enough horsepower to run apps, the chip boasts great energy efficiency, which allows the Swift 14 to run up to 24 hours on a single charge.

In addition, the laptop has 16GB of fast LPDDR5X memory and 1TB of PCIe 4 solid-state storage. It also has a 1440p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition and a privacy shutter. As for input-output, you get a decent set of ports, which includes two USB 3.2 Type-A with offline charging support, two USB 4 Type-C with display output support (a USB-C to HDMI cable comes with the laptop), and a headphone jack.

There is also a big trackpad with an activity indicator, Wi-Fi 7 support, a backlit keyboard, and three microphones with AI voice cancellation.

