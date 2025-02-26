13-inch Surface Laptop 7 with 1TB SSD is now $600 off

Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs are becoming increasingly affordable. The seventh-generation Surface Laptop 7 with the Snapdragon X Elite processor and 1TB of fast SSD has reached a new all-time low price of just $999 on Amazon, saving you a massive $600.

The Surface Laptop 7 has a 13.8-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with rounded corners, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2304 x 1536 (201 PPI) pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 15-inch version of the same spec is also available at its lowest price, but you will have to pay a bit more for it.

The computer is powered by a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, which provides great energy efficiency for all-day battery life (up to 15 hours of web browsing or 22 hours of video playback), great performance in native apps, and solid emulation for x86 programs. Since this is a Copilot+ PC with a dedicated neural processing unit, you can use advanced AI-powered features in Windows 11, such as reworked Windows Search, Recall, Click to Do, Windows Studio Effects, Paint Cocreator, and more (some are currently in preview).

As for storage and memory, the discounted configuration has a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM. For reference, $999 was the starting price for the 256GB configuration with a 10-core Snapdragon processor, so you get a lot more with today's deal.

Other features in the Surface Laptop 7 include a big haptic trackpad, a backlit keyboard, a camera with Windows Hello, speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual microphones with voice focus, and more. Ports include two USB-C ports for charging, data transfer, and display output, one USB-A 3.1, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and one Surface Connect.

