YouTube Music Recap 2024 is now available to check out

The year 2024 is about to go in a month, and the annual tradition of seeing the recaps of our digital lives has begun. One of the names is YouTube Music, which has released its 2024 Music Recap for users to give them an idea of their listening habits and favorites throughout the year.

This year marks the fourth edition of YouTube Music Recap, as the feature was first rolled out in 2021. YouTube's rival platform, Spotify, was among the early adopters of the "Recap" trend. The Swedish music streaming company has been releasing its compilation called Spotify Wrapped annually since 2016.

You can access the 2024 Music Recap through the YouTube and YouTube Music apps to get personalized stats for top artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists, and more. To open your YouTube Music Recap 2024, tap on your profile picture in the top right corner > tap on the "Your Recap" option in the menu.

YouTube said that this year's recap comes with improved animations, enhanced photo quality, and the addition of podcast insights. Recap features animated cards with personalized text for each user and new stats.

For instance, the Listening description shows a "personalized summary that encapsulates the essence of your listening habits over the year, describing your tastes in a way you’ve never seen before," YouTube said.

Listening Timeline highlights key moments from the year, and recap also picks a music movie character based on your listening habits, top tracks, and artists. YouTube has improved the quality of images it picks from Google Photos for the music album part of the 2024 Recap.

For podcasts, 2024 Music Recap comes with two new dedicated cards. These let you find your top podcast of the year and give a rundown of your top 5 podcasts. YouTube has also worked on a Gaming Recap for eligible users who frequent its gaming platform. They will be able to see their total 2024 gaming watch time, top games and Creators, among other things.