Save $800 on Razer Blade 16 with a mini LED display and RTX 4070

Razer has discounted its flagship model, the Blade 16, which was released this year, by a whopping $800, giving those looking for a high-end computer a chance to save big on this powerful gaming laptop.

The Razer Blade 16 has a 16-inch mini LED display with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, besides great contrast and high brightness (up to 1000 nits), it has one extra trick up its sleeve: the ability to run at 240Hz at 1080p.

Next, with the Blade 16, you get the 24-core Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, 32GB of upgradeable RAM (up to 96GB), and 2TB SSD with one extra M2 slot for even more storage. As for the GPU, the discounted model has the RTX 4070 with 8GB of video memory. All that power is wrapped in an all-aluminum reinforced chassis to prevent any flex or bending.

Other features in the Razer Blade 16 include a compact 330W GaN charger (the built-in battery is rated at 95.2Wh), an RGB keyboard, and a rich number of ports. They include three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (one Thunderbolt 4), an SD card reader, one HDMI 2.1 port, one audio jack, and a power connector.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.