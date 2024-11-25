Save a massive 25% off the Motorola razr+ 2024 in Black Friday deal

If you're looking to pick up a swanky flip phone this Black Friday, check out the Motorola razr+ 2024 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It typically costs $999.99, but thanks to a 25% Black Friday discount, you can get it now for $749.98.

This Spring Green colored Motorola razr+ currently has 643 ratings from buyers with an overall rating of 4/5 stars, suggesting that it's a well-regarded device. There have also been 100+ sales this month. If you decide to join them, you can return the phone until January 31, 2025, if you don't like it or it ends up as an unwanted Christmas present.

Powering the 2024 Motorola razr+ is the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip with speeds of up to 3 GHz and a powerful AI processor for new AI features landing in Android. The CPU specs are as follows: Octa-core (1x3.0 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4x2.8 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A520). Meanwhile, the GPU is an Adreno 735.

One of the reasons for the relatively high price of these flip phones is the fact they have more displays than conventional smartphones. They have the main 6.9-inch display (which also folds) as well as a smaller 4-inch outer display. Both use LTPO AMOLED technology with Dolby Vision and 165 Hz refresh rates.

The Motorola razr+ 2024 features a decent array of cameras, including a 50 MP wide camera, a 50 MP telephoto camera, and a 32 MP wide selfie camera. Videos can be shot in 4K resolution on both the front and back cameras.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.