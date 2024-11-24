Black Friday 8TB 4TB 2TB WD SN850, Samsung 990 PRO, 980 PRO, Crucial T700 NVMe SSD deals

Black Friday is typically a great time to buy tech products and this year too is no different either. We have had great deals on products and in this article, we cover some of the best NVMe SSD deals from popular brands like Samsung, WD, and Crucial. These include WD SN850X and SN850P, Samsung 990 Pro and 980 Pro, Crucial T700.

You can find the full list of deals alongside their purchase links below:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.