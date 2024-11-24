Black Friday 8TB 4TB 2TB WD SN850, Samsung 990 PRO, 980 PRO, Crucial T700 NVMe SSD deals

Black Friday is typically a great time to buy tech products and this year too is no different either. We have had great deals on products and in this article, we cover some of the best NVMe SSD deals from popular brands like Samsung, WD, and Crucial. These include WD SN850X and SN850P, Samsung 990 Pro and 980 Pro, Crucial T700.
You can find the full list of deals alongside their purchase links below:
Crucial T700 4TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with Heatsink - Up to 12,400 MB/s - DirectStorage Enabled - CT4000T700SSD5 - Gaming, Photography, Video Editing & Design - Internal Solid State Drive: $323.07 (Amazon US)
Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD - Up to 12,400 MB/s - DirectStorage Enabled - CT2000T700SSD3 - Gaming, Photography, Video Editing & Design - Internal Solid State Drive: $179.99 (Amazon US)
WD_BLACK 8TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD Officially Licensed Storage Expansion for PS5 Consoles, up to 7200MB/s, with heatsink - WDBBYV0080BNC-WRSN: $599.99 (Amazon US)
WD_BLACK 8TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid State Drive with Heatsink - Works with PlayStation 5, Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,200 MB/s - WDS800T2XHE: $579.99 (Amazon US)
WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD Officially Licensed Storage Expansion for PS5 Consoles, up to 7,300MB/s, with heatsink - WDBBYV0040BNC-WRSN,Black: $299.99 (Amazon US)
WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS400T2X0E: $249.99 (Amazon US)
WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS200T2X0E: $124.75 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 990 PRO SSD 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Hard Drive, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 7,450 MB/s for High End Computing, Gaming, and Heavy Duty Workstations, MZ-V9P4T0B/AM: $269.99 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Drive Memory Card , Maximum Speed 7000 MB/s, Thermal Control MZ-V8P2T0B/AM: $119.99 (Amazon US)
