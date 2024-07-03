16TB Toshiba X300 HDD drops to a new all-time low price

Although hard drives are nowhere near as fast as SSDs, especially the new PCIe Gen 5 models, they are still your only option if you want a high-capacity drive that offers more than 4 or 8TB of storage. Also, they provide a much better price-per-GB ratio, which makes a good old spinning drive a good pick for NAS or media storage in a regular PC. Right now, the 16TB variant of the Toshiba X300 Performance Desktop HDD lineup is available on Amazon at an all-time low price of just $298.99.

X300 Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) drives from Toshiba operate at 7200 RPM, and they are rated at 55TB/year workload rate and 600K mean time to failure hours. The drive also features 512MB of cache for improved performance when working with files.

Push your gaming and creative limits with the speed, reliability, and capacity of the Toshiba X300 Performance Internal Hard Drive. Optimized to handle high-end graphics and videos, the X300 hard drive is designed to minimize buffering and help eliminate lag so you can be on your game, every time.

Toshiba also implemented several protections to keep your drives and the data stored on them safe and sound. There is an internal shock sensor and ramp-loading technology, which safely "parks" the read/write heads when not in use to prevent physical contact between platters and the heads and thus extend the lifespan of the drive.

16TB Toshiba X300 Performance Desktop CMR SATA 6 HDD - $298.99 on Amazon US

