Early Amazon Prime Day deal offers three months of Audible Premium Plus for free

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is fast approaching. The online sales event for Prime members will officially run from July 16-17. However, there are already some great deals that are available now for Prime members. One of them lets those users access three months of Audible Premium Plus for free if they have not signed on previously for that service.

In case you are unfamiliar with Audible, it's Amazon audiobook service. You can peruse through its library of audiobooks from major current best-selling books to full-cast audio recordings and more. Amazon also offers a way to get one audiobook from Audible every month, no matter its normal price, as part of the Audible Premium Plus subscription.

Normally, the cost of Audible Premium Plus is $14.95 a month. For that price, you get to pick one audiobook from its lineup of titles per month. You can also select a large selection of Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts for the cost of the subscription, plus you can get big discounts on any extra audiobooks you might want to purchase.

With this new Prime Day offer, Prime members who have not previously signed up for Audible Premium Plus can get three months for free. They can cancel their free trial at any time and keep the three audiobooks they selected. Again, if you have already subscribed to Audible Premium Plus, you may not be able to access this deal. The Amazon Prime offer will last until July 31 so you do have some time to access this offer.

Three free months of Audible Premium Plus for Amazon Prime members (normally $14.95 per month)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.