Samsung's new Galaxy A35 5G is 13% off on Amazon and at its lowest price

If have you been looking for a decent mid-range smartphone from a reputable brand, then look no further than the Galaxy A35 5G which is available now for just $349.99, down 13% from the original $399.99. What's nicest about this deal is that the device is just a couple of months old and you can already save $50.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for just $349.99 (13% off) - Navy, Lilac

According to previous Neowin coverage, the A35 5G mainly focuses on improving the cameras and security. It can take better photos in poor light conditions and record 12-bit HDR video in Night Portrait mode with optical image stabilization. The main camera is 50MP, the macro lens is 5MP, and the ultra-wide lens is 8MP. There is also a 13MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

On the security front, the Galaxy A35 5G features Samsung Knox Vault, a hardware-based security solution to keep you safe from hardware and software attacks. This is the first time that Knox Vault has been available on mid-range models.

The core specs of this device include One UI 6.0 on Android 14, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6.6-inch display. If NFC is important to you, this device includes that too.

The Galaxy A35 5G scores 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 47 ratings, suggesting that customers are happy with it. It's shipped and sold by Amazon.com and is eligible for return, refund, or replacement within 30 days of receipt if it's not for you.

