The TCL 50C641K 50-inch QLED 4K TV is just £289 after 24% discount

If you're looking for an affordable television and based in the UK check out the TCL 50C641K. It's a 50-inch QLED 4K television with a recommended retail price of £379 but now you can get it for just £289 following a 24% discount.

In terms of software, this TCL TV is running Android TV. This gives you access to a bunch of software from the Google Play Store including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Spotify, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV. There are also apps like Pluto TV, and there are lots of games available from the Play Store too.

Explaining more about the TV hardware, the product page says:

QLED: Quantum dot technology employs nanocrystals that emit light of specific wavelengths when excited by a light source, producing a wide colour gamut of over one billion hues and shades, resulting in a vivid, true-to-life display performance that is unmatched by traditional LED TVs.

4K HDR PRO: By harnessing the power of quantum dot technology and combining it with 4K HDR PRO, the television delivers an unparalleled high dynamic range experience with precise colour reproduction and stunning detail rendering, immersing you in a lifelike world of unparalleled visual fidelity.

GAME MASTER 2.0: For gamers, a responsive TV is just as important as one with an ideal picture. With ALLM you'll experience the lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming, automatically

HDR multi-format: Stunning HDR whatever the source (HDR10, HDR HLG, HDR10+, HDR DOLBY VISION and DOLBY VISION IQ), allows for an exceptional HDR experience no matter the source material, delivering colours and contrast that are true to life and evocative of the creator's intent.

The reviews of this TV are mostly positive with most people giving about 4 stars out of 5. If you decide to buy this, know that it's dispatched and sold by Amazon and is returnable within 30 days of receipt.

