8TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition External HDD drops to its lowest price once again

Amazon US is offering the 8TB variant of the Seagate Starfield Special Edition External HDD at its lowest price once again. So, if you are a Starfield enthusiast and have been looking for a good external storage option, you may want to get your hands on this Game Drive Hub while it's still available.

Officially licensed by Bethesda, this Starfield Special Edition 7200RPM hard drive, with customizable RGB LED lighting, uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 for broad compatibility with devices like PC, PlayStation, and Mac, ensuring seamless integration across multiple platforms.

With 8TB of storage capacity, users can backup potentially all their content without worrying about file space. While not ideal for storing modern Xbox titles needing faster speeds, it works well for backward-compatible games on Xbox Series X|S. For Xbox One, there are no limitations on game storage.

Additionally, buyers can enjoy peace of mind with the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-year Special warranty, promising comprehensive protection for their gaming investment.

8TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Hub 8TB External Gaming Hard Drive Desktop HDD (USB 3.2 Gen 1, Dual USB-C and USB-A Ports, Custom RGB LED, 3 Year Rescue Services by Seagate - STMK8000400): $149.99 (Amazon US) or you can get it for $99.99 with $50 Gift Card upon approval for Amazon Visa

