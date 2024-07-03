65-inch Hisense U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV drops to new all-time low price

For an upgraded home entertainment experience, you may want to consider the 65-inch Hisense U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV. Currently, it is available at its lowest price on Amazon US.

The Hisense U6 boasts advanced backlight technology with Mini-LED, delivering detailed visuals. Combined with Full Array Local Dimming Pro, this technology ensures that your content is displayed with enhanced focus and clarity. QLED Quantum Dot Technology significantly expands the colour range, offering over a billion individual shades for a realistic viewing experience.

Furthermore, the Hi-View Engine chipset processes high-quality imagery using advanced AI technologies such as Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, Face Detection, AI HDR Enhancement, and AI Detail Enhancement. These features work together to optimise picture quality, providing an enhanced viewing experience.

When it comes to gaming, Game Mode Plus is designed to elevate your experience with a Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. These technologies improve gameplay performance, ensuring a smooth and responsive experience.

Moreover, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies enhance both visuals and sound. Dolby Vision captures subtle details, while Dolby Atmos delivers multidimensional audio that immerses you in the action. Additionally, Google TV aggregates content from various apps and subscriptions for your convenience, and provides personalised recommendations based on your interests.

65-Inch Hisense U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (65U6N, 2024 Model - QLED, Motion Rate 240, HDR 10+, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Plus, Alexa Compatibility): $549.99 (Amazon US) or $499.99 with $50 Gift Card upon approval for Amazon Visa

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

