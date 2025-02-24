Ubisoft warns players of Assassin's Creed Shadows spoilers as footage from early copies leak

The next Assassin's Creed game is still some weeks away, but it looks like some players have gotten their hands on the title much earlier than Ubisoft intended. In recent days, some auction sites were spotted offering copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows, and soon after, hours of footage of the RPG began leaking all over social media. Now, Ubisoft has confirmed that the leaks are legitimate and has warned fans about what they might see online.

"We are aware players have accessed Assassin’s Creed Shadows ahead of its official release," said Ubisoft on a social media post. "The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game."

The leaked copies may be from the physical media Ubisoft had ready to launch prior to the delays that Assassin's Creed Shadows faced. Keep in mind that the game was originally supposed to be released in November 2024 before being pushed back to February 2025. Later, another sudden delay made the launch a March 2025 one instead.

"Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players," continues the company. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers."

Despite the multiple delays and controversy surrounding the dual protagonists, Ubisoft recently said that Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders are "tracking solidly," with it showing numbers that are similar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, "the second most successful entry of the franchise."

Assassin's Creed Shadows is slated to release on March 20 across PC (Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Apple Silicon Macs, and Amazon Luna. Find the recently released PC system requirements here.