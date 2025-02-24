Hit rogue-like card game Balatro gets a surprise Xbox Game Pass launch on PC, console, cloud

Xbox Game Pass announcements are pretty common out of Microsoft, usually coming in the form of two biweekly wave reveals. Today though, it had a surprise drop during the latest ID@Xbox showcase, and it was for the award-winning card-based roguelike, Balatro. It's not just the game either, as a special DLC pack featuring cross-over content is now live for everyone for no extra charge.

Developed by LocalThunk, the rogue-like card game rose to massive heights when it was released in 2024. After selling millions of copies, it went on to win multiple awards throughout the year, including Best Independent Game and Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2024.

Here's how the developer describes the poker-inspired experience's gameplay:

Combine valid poker hands with unique Joker cards in order to create varied synergies and builds. Earn enough chips to beat devious blinds, all while uncovering hidden bonus hands and decks as you progress. You’re going to need every edge you can get in order to reach the boss blind, beat the final ante and secure victory.

As for the cross-over DLC that's free for everyone, themed cards based on Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, Civilization VII, Rust, Slay the Princess, Bugsnax, Dead By Daylight, and YouTube channel Critical Role are now a part of the game too.

Balatro is now available on Xbox Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, as well as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making the indie hit available across all game subscription platforms of Microsoft except for Core. Crucially, Xbox Cloud Play is enabled for the title too, letting Game Pass Ultimate members enjoy it from PC, console, and mobile platforms via streaming.

This new platform's launch arrives just as some good news lands for the developer. The Pan-European Game Information (PEGI) board had initially classified the game as an adult experience, giving it a PEGI 18 rating for "gambling.". Following an appeal, it came to light today that the PEGI board has re-examined the original classification and has now rerated the title more appropriately. As such, Balatro now sports a PEGI 12 rating.