Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

4TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD has dropped to its new all-time low price

Neowin · with 0 comments

Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD

Amazon and Samsung are currently offering the 4TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD at its lowest price to date. So, you may want to check it out if you have also been wanting to upgrade your storage solution.

The SSD features NAND memory, offering sequential read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,300MB/s. For random read (4KB, QD32), the 4TB version reaches up to 1,050,000 IOPS, and for random write (4KB, QD32), it achieves up to 1,400,000 IOPS.

The 990 EVO Plus is also Samsung's first 4TB DRAMless SSD, equipped with Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0, ensuring enhanced performance with large files. Moreover, the drive features a nickel-coated controller that helps manage heat, reduce power usage, and prevent overheating.

The SSD supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, promising faster data transfer speeds and better performance. Additionally, with Samsung's Magician Software, the SSD keeps its firmware up to date, adds extra security, and allows for continuous drive health monitoring.

Alternatively, you can also check out the 1TB and 2TB variants of the drive below, also available at their best prices:

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl
Next Article

STALKER 2 patch 1.0.3 fixes save erasure bug, input lag issues, and more crashes

Intel Graphics Software
Previous Article

Intel Graphics Software unveiled, an all-in-one hub to replace Arc Control

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment