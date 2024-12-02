Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED, LG UltraGear, UltraWide are at lowest prices

During Black Friday 2024 last week, Samsung dropped the price of its 57-inch Odyssey G9 Neo to its lowest-ever price of $1400. That discount is not as good anymore as the gaming monitor, which is up by $100 now. In case you missed that and are looking for an excellent ultrawide display, Samsung's other premium Odyssey model, the OLED variant of the G9, is still selling at its lowest price (purchase link under the specs list below).

There are a few differences between the OLED and the Neo, the most obvious one being that the former is based on OLED technology. Aside from that, the OLED G9 is also smaller in size, and although both carry a 32:9 aspect ratio, the Neo is a dual 4K display while the OLED is a Dual QHD (1440p). Thanks to OLED, though, this one has much better contrast and color reproduction, although you miss out a bit on the brightness side.

The key specification details about the Odyssey G9 OLED are given below:

Resolution: 5120 x 1440

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Brightness (Typical): 250 nits

Brightness (Min): 200 nits

Contrast Ratio (Static): 1,000,000:1 (Typ.)

HDR10

HDR10+ Gaming

Response Time: 0.03 ms(GTG)

Color Support: Max 1Billion

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): 99% (CIE1976)

Panel Type: VA

Frame Rate: Max 240Hz

Screen Curvature: 1800R

Bluetooh 5.2

Wi-Fi 5

Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo at the link below:

SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 (G95SD) Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, Dual QHD, Glare Free, Smart Features, FreeSync Premium Pro, Height Adjustable Stand, LS49DG956SNXGO, 2024: $1699.99 (Amazon US)

Up next, we have an ultrawide (21:9) 1440p LG display which is at its lowest price today. This is a decent option if you want to get into ultrawide gaming but do not have the budget to spend on a much more expensive product like the G9 OLED above.

The key specs of the LG ultrawide 1440p monitor are given below:

Resolution: 3440 x 1440

Aspect ratio:

Curvature: 1800R

Panel Type: VA

Backlight Technology: Edge LED

Brightness (Typ.): 300nits

Color Gamut (Typ.): sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Bit: 10 bit (8 bit + Scaler Dither)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 3000:1

Response Time (GTG): 5ms

HDMI 2.0: Yes (x2), HDCP 2.2

DisplayPort 1.4: Yes, HDCP 2.2

Headphone Out: Yes

Get the LG ultrawide curved 1440p monitor at the link below:

LG 34BP65C-B 34” 21:9 QHD UltraWide™ Curved Monitor with 1ms M)BR, HDR10, 160Hz Refresh Rate & AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Black: $279.99 (Amazon US

In case you are not a fan of curved monitors, have a look at these monitors below, which are currently at their best-ever prices:

LG 32" UltraGear 4K UHD (3840x2160) Gaming Monitor, 144Hz, 1ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400, G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, 4-Pole HP Out DTS HP:X, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, Black: $469.99 (Amazon US)

SAMSUNG 32-Inch S39C Series FHD Curved Gaming Monitor, 75Hz, AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, Advanced Eye Comfort, Frameless Display, Built-in Speakers, Slim Metal Stand, LS32C392EANXGO, 2023, Black: $165.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.