Surface Pro 11 with OLED display and Snapdragon X Elite is now just $999

The Surface Pro 11 is the first Surface device that has an OLED display. However, it is not standard across the lineup. The cheapest configuration has a regular IPS display, while the most affordable OLED variant is significantly more expensive. Not today, however. Right now, you can buy the Surface Pro 11 with an OLED display and the Snapdragon X Elite processor for just $999.99.

In addition to getting a much better 13-inch 120Hz OLED display with deeper contrast levels and infinite blacks, the configuration is equipped with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, which is more powerful than the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus variant in the entry-level model. You also get 16GB of memory, 256GB SSD, and a 45 TOPS NPU that enables AI-powered experiences, such as Recall (currently in preview), Windows Studio Effects, real-time subtitles, and more.

As for battery life, Microsoft promises 14 hours on a single charge with fast charging support from the bundled 65W adapter. The computer also has two USB-C ports with display output support and a built-in kickstand that lets you use the Surface Pro 11 in different postures for more convenience.

Surface Pro 11 OLED with Snapdragon X Elite - $999.99 | 29% off on Amazon US

